Almost Three-Thousand Kildare Businesses Contacted By Revenue Over Brexit Preparations.

: 03/10/2019 - 12:18
Author: Simon Doyle
brexit_2.jpg

Nearly three thousand businesses in Kildare have been contacted by Revenue over Brexit trade preparations, according to Pascal Donohoe.

The Minister for Finance disclosed the figures from each county following a request by Fianna Fáil TD Billy Kelleher of the number of businesses nationwide contacted to register for a customs identification number

An Economic Operators Registration and Identification number will be required for every business to continue trading with the UK post-Brexit.

Of the 84,000 businesses contacted, Revenue contacted 2,721 businesses in Kildare to encourage them to conduct a Brexit Impact Assesment and avail of free customs information seminars.

Mr. Donohoe also said his department would provide a county figures of businesses who applied for an Economic Operators Registration and Identification EORI numbers in 2019, as soon as Revenue can provide the breakdown.

 

Stock Image.

