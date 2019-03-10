Classic Hits Sunday

Department For Justice Reveals 11 Drugs Unit Personel In Kildare Garda Division.

: 03/10/2019 - 12:32
Author: Simon Doyle
garda_badge.jpg

Kildare's Garda Division currently has 11 members in its Drugs Unit, according to new figures.

Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan released the nationwide figures for Drug Unit Personel between 2008-2019 this week following a request by Fianna Fáil TD John Lahart.

Kildare's figure is the highest in over the a decade, with the number consistently rising from 2008 when there was no Drugs Unit presence in the county.

However, the nationwide figures have fallen in the same time period from 378 in 2010, the highest yearly figure, to 236 at the start of this year.

 

Stock Image.

