A man is due before Navan District Court charged in relation to the hijacking of a car in County Meath.

It happened on Wednesday morning in Enfield, when a woman was forced out of her car by two men and who then drove off.

The woman wasn't injured in the incident.

A man in his 50s arrested by Gardai in Dublin yesterday will appear at a special sitting of Navan District Court this afternoon, charged in connection with the incident.

Stock Image.