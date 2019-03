Three people have been arrested after a drugs seizure in County Sligo.

Gardaí raided a house in Cloonloo at noon yesterday, and found a cannabis farm containing over 250 plants and processed herb.

The drugs have a street value of in excess of 200,000 euro.

A man in his twenties, a man in his thirties, and a woman in her thirties have been arrested, and are being held at Ballymote Garda Station.

