Celbridge-Leixlip Council To Consider Writiing To KCC Over Decision Not To Apply For Lexlip Swimming Pool Funding.

Councillors from Celbridge-Leixlip have requested the district to express a non-acceptance over Kildare County Council's decision not to apply for funding a new swimming pool in the area.

A submitted question by Independent Councillors Bernard Caldwell and Íde Cussen asks the council to write to KCC and the Minister for Transport, Sport and Tourism "expressing our non-acceptance of Kildare County Council's decision to not apply for a swimming pool grant at the Leixlip Amenities Centre".

It also requests that the Public Realm team "immediately begin the process of identifying funding streams for delivery of a swimming pool in this site".

The councillors' request comes after KCC decided to apply for funding for a new swimming pool in Maynooth, which has not had a swimming pool since 2015.

However, criticism has come from this decision, with Community Solidarity Councillor Brendan Young saying a publicly-owned site in Leixlip is the more "logical option" due to rising population in the area.

More than one application can be made by a Local Authority for such funding, but the applications must be prioritised in order of merit by the respective Local Authority.

Celbridge-Leixlip council will address the submitted question at the Municipal District's next meeting, which is Friday 16th March.

