Under 33% Of Second Level Principals Say They'll Stay In The Job.

: 03/10/2020 - 13:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
class_room_chairs.jpeg

Fewer than one in three secondary school principals say they'll stay in the job.

A new study by the Association for Principals and Deputy Principals found that stress levels are too high.

Their survey of 266 school leaders found that many are working up to 60 hours a week.
 

Stock image: Shutterstock.

