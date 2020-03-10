Listen: All Trinity College Lectures Will Be Delivered Online For The Rest Of The Semester.

Kildare Focus

All Trinity College Lectures Will Be Delivered Online For The Rest Of The Semester.

: 03/10/2020 - 13:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
All lectures at Trinity College Dublin are to go online for the rest of the semester because of the coronavirus.

A number of spaces on the campus are also closed with immediate effect to stop the spread of the infection.

Stephanie Rohan reports.

