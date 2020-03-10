Kildare Focus

Listen: Aer Lingus Joins Ryanair In Suspending Italian Flights.

: 03/10/2020 - 13:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Ryanair and Aer Lingus are suspending all Italian flights because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Aer Lingus will stop flying to and from Italy tomorrow, while Ryanair will continue to operate flights until midnight on Friday.

Both airlines say they have contacted affected passengers.

Ryanair has assured that it will offer refunds and free flight changes for those wishing to leave or return to Italy before Friday.

These passengers at Dublin Airport have mixed views on travelling during the outbreak.

newstalk1328986.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

