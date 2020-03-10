The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Construction Of The 13K Leixlip Transfer Pipeline Expected To Begin This Summer.

: 03/10/2020 - 17:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
irish_water_logo.png

Irish Water is about to begin works on the 13 kilometre  Leixlip Transfer Pipeline.

The comany says this is a "strategically important wastewater project that will support economic and social development of Leixlip and the surrounding area. "

The project involves laying of new pipelines from Leixlip to Blanchardstown, and the construction of a new wastewater pumping station in Leixlip Wastewater Treatment Plant.

IW says the majority of the works will be carried out on agricultural land, however some construction works will be necessary in St. Catherine’s Park and Littlepace Park.

Survey works are expected to commence in the coming weeks, construction should begin in the summer, and take 24 months.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!