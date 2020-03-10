Construction Of The 13K Leixlip Transfer Pipeline Expected To Begin This Summer.

Irish Water is about to begin works on the 13 kilometre Leixlip Transfer Pipeline.

The comany says this is a "strategically important wastewater project that will support economic and social development of Leixlip and the surrounding area. "

The project involves laying of new pipelines from Leixlip to Blanchardstown, and the construction of a new wastewater pumping station in Leixlip Wastewater Treatment Plant.

IW says the majority of the works will be carried out on agricultural land, however some construction works will be necessary in St. Catherine’s Park and Littlepace Park.

Survey works are expected to commence in the coming weeks, construction should begin in the summer, and take 24 months.