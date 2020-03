Dublin City Council will appoint an inspector to check if its contractors are adhering to national pay agreements.

It's after two days of protests by builders working on 61 new social homes at in Ballyfermot.

Workers at the Cornamona site stopped work yesterday and last Friday to raise concerns about wages and the payment of pension contributions and PRSI.

Labour Councillor Allison Gilliland, chair of the council's housing committee, says more transparency is welcome.



