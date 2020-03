A man in his 90s has received treatment for smoke inhalation following an arson attack in Co Down.

Police in the North are investigating two fires in the Downpatrick area shortly after 4am this morning.

A seat was placed against the door of flat in the Kilough Walk area and set alight, before a car was set on fire nearby in the Vianstown Heights area.

The PSNI is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.