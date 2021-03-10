The Breakfast Show

Water Supply May Be Disrupted In Suncroft Today.

: 10/03/2021 - 08:02
Author: Ciara Noble
Water supply to large parts of Suncroft and its hinterland could be disrupted until mid-afternoon.

Irish Water is conducting works, from 9am, which may impact Hawthorn Wood, Árd Brid, Newtown Grove, Askinraw Drive, Askinraw Lane, Suncroft Road, School Lane, Ashfield, Ceilis Way, Church View Estate, and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan in place for the duration of the works, which are scheduled for completion at 1pm.

It could take up to three hours, after that, for the system to refill and for normal supply to resume.

