Public Consultation On Public Realm Works In Rathangan, Extended To April.

A public consultation on public realm works in Rathangan town centre has been extended in to April.
Kildare County Council wants to know how locals feel about is plans to up-grade the streetscape.
The project includes:
a. Footpath widening and resurfacing
b. Upgrade of street furniture and street lighting
c. Replacement of existing trees with new trees and additional trees (5 trees to be removed, 14 trees be planted)
d. Formalisation of car parking spaces and resurfacing, including additional disabled parking bays
e. Sensitive restoration of water pump NIAH No. 11810056
f. Re-design of ‘William A Byrne memorial garden'
g. Welcome signage at approach to town
h. Gateway feature artworks on approach to town
i. New street lighting columns and pedestrian feature lighting to replace existing
The deadline for comments and submissions has been extended until 4.30pm, on April 14th.