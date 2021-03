Co. Kildare's 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate is almost 10 points above the national rate.

The incidence rate in the county, for the two weeks to Sunday, is 171.2.

381 people in Co. Kildare were diagnosed with the virus in that period.

The national 14-day incidence rate for the period to March 8th, is 161.3. cases per 100,000 people.

7,683 people across the country were diagnosed with Covid-19 in that timeframe.