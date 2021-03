Ireland continues to have the highest rate of enthusiasm regarding EU membership, in the European Union.

That's according to a new survey from Eurobarometer.

The survey was out to coincide with the launch of the Conference on the Future of Europe - a discussion forum which aims to give citizens a chance to shape how the European Union will look 20 years from now.

74% of people in Ireland have a positive image of the EU, which is the highest approval rating of any State in the European Union.