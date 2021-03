Ireland is in line to get an extra 46,500 Pfizer vaccines this month.

It comes after the European Commission secured an extra 4 million doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said the issue with vaccines is a timing one, rather than a supply issue.

Minister Donnelly played down reports of serious shortfalls in the number of vaccines expected in the first quarter of this year:

File image: Stephen Donnelly/RollingNews