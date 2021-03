There’s been a significant increase in people out and about during Level 5 restrictions.

There's been a 16 per cent rise in people shopping and a 7 per cent increase in people going to work.

There has been a 29 per cent rise in footfall in Dublin which is around 900 thousand people.

Liz Canavan from the Department of Taoiseach is urging caution.

File image: RollingNews