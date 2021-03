Two Kildare railway station lifts are to be replace this year, as part of a nationwide programme.

The €5.8 million scheme is being funded by the National Transport Authority and managed by Iarnród Éireann.

Works will take place at 22 stations.

A 7 week project, replacing a lift at Louisa Bridge, Leixlip, will begin in Quarter 3 or 4.

While, the replacement of a lift at Monasterevin is scheduled to begin between October and December.

File image: Irish Rail logo