K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

431 Covid 19 Clusters Reported To Health Authorities Last Week.

: 10/03/2021 - 12:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
swab_tests_many_bagged_for_processing_pixabay.jpg

431 covid-19 clusters were reported to health authorities last week.

It marks the third consecutive week that an overall increase has been noted, however 141 of the outbreaks are late notifications from between October and January.

The HSPC says none of the clusters detected in the week to March 6th were associated with schools, while 10 clusters were linked to childcare settings and 15 were associated with colleges and students.

The vast majority of outbreaks were linked to private homes and 9 were associated with social gatherings - the highest so far this year in that category.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!