431 Covid 19 Clusters Reported To Health Authorities Last Week.

431 covid-19 clusters were reported to health authorities last week.

It marks the third consecutive week that an overall increase has been noted, however 141 of the outbreaks are late notifications from between October and January.

The HSPC says none of the clusters detected in the week to March 6th were associated with schools, while 10 clusters were linked to childcare settings and 15 were associated with colleges and students.

The vast majority of outbreaks were linked to private homes and 9 were associated with social gatherings - the highest so far this year in that category.

Stock image: Pixabay