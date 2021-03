Ireland has the highest mortgage interest rates across the Euro area, according to the latest figures from the Central Bank.

The average rate was 2.79 per cent in January, compared to a euro area average of 1.29 per cent.

New mortgage agreements amounted to 500 million euro in January this year, that's down 7 per cent on the same month last year, and a reduction of 48 per cent compared to December.

