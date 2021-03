Gardai in Naas are investigating two robberies at an industrial estate in the town.

Two men broke in to a premises in the Friary Industrial Estate at 3.40am on Saturday morning.

They ransacked the premise and stole a sum of cash.

A second premises was broken in to between 6pm on Monday and 9.30am on Tuesday morning.

A quantity of cash was taken in this incident.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Gardai at Naas on 045-884-300.

File image: RollingNews