The Irish Bishops Council at Maynooth is calling on the government to immediately lift the current cap on funerals.

Only ten people are allowed to go to them at the moment, under level 5 restrictions.

But the leaders of the Catholic Church say that should be increased to 25 - like in Northern Ireland.

Former Newbridge Parish Priest, Paul Dempsey, is the current Bishop of Achonry

