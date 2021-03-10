Listen: Taoiseach Says Majority Of Level 5 Restrictions Will Be Extended Until Mid-May.

The Taoiseach has suggested the majority of Level 5 restrictions will be extended into the middle of May.

Micheál Martin has told the Dáil the lockdown measures will be reviewed a week before April 5th and new measures put in place for a further six weeks.

It's expected construction of homes will be allowed to resume, the 5km travel restrictions will be lifted and some small outdoor gatherings will be allowed.

But the Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned people not too expect many other restrictions to be lifted:

File image: RollingNews