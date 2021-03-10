Listen: Mairia Cahill Criticises Form Of Govt. Announcement On Future Of Media Commission Membership.

Former Senator Maria Cahill's strongly criticised the way a decision was announced by the government yesterday in relation to the membership of the Future of Media Commission.

It's after it was decided the former Editor-in-Chief of the Guardian Alan Rusbridger would remain on the commission.

There had been calls for him to stand down after it emerged the former media editor of the Guardian Roy Greenslade was a supporter of the IRA.

Mr Greenslade wrote an article in 2014 saying the BBC were too willing to accept the details of Ms Cahill's claims that she was raped by an IRA member.

Maria Cahill's described yesterday's announcement as appalling:

Ms Cahill says she felt she should have been contacted before yesterday's announcement:

