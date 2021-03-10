American Country

Britain's Duchess Of Sussex Reportedly Filed Complaint To ITV Regarding Comments Presenter Piers Morgan, Made About Interview With Oprah Winfrey.

10/03/2021
Author: Ciara Noble
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is reported to have officially complained to ITV, after comments Piers Morgan made about her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Mr. Morgan, who previously co-presented ITV's 'Good Morning Britain' said he doubted the comments she made, about her mental health.

yesterday evening, the presenter announced he had left the breakfast show.

Morgan is currently being investigated by the media watchdog, Ofcom, after saying he didn't "believe a word" of what Ms. Markle said in the interview.

 

Image: Rolling News

