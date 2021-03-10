American Country

7pm - 8pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Driver In Kildare Detected At 50% Over The Speed Limit.

: 10/03/2021 - 16:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ewibxpmxaauzu7q.jpg

A driver in Kildare has been detected at 50% over the speed limit.

Naas Roads Policing Unit, during speed checks, found this motorist driving at 121kph in an 80 kilometre per hour zone.

Fines and penalty points have been issued.

Image: An Garda Siochana

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!