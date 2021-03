A UK police officer, being held in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 33-year-old went missing in the Clapham area of south London last Wednesday night.

Today, the search has mainly focused on woodland close to Ashford in Kent.

The Metropolitan Police officer, in his 40s, also faces a separate allegation of indecent exposure.

Sky's crime correspondent Martin Brunt is near the search site: