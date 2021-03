Police in Greece say at least police officer has been seriously injured, as violent clashes broke out in Athens.

Protests have been taking place over claims of police brutality, following the appearance of a video online, allegedly showing a man being beaten by officers.

Over 5,000 people marched through the Greek capital yesterday, many with banners reading "cops out of our neighbourhoods".

The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has condemned the violence.