Laying Of 3km Of Watermain As Part Of Barrow Extension Project Completed.

: 10/03/2021 - 16:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
barrow_extension_map_via_irish_water.png

Irish Water has completed laying of the first 3 kilometres of new watermain in Kildare, as part of the Barrow Exenson Project.

Contractor, David Walsh Civil Engineering Ltd, began work on the scheme in September.

It involves construction of over 3km of new water mains between Killashee and Naas, via the Rathasker Road; two new pumping stations at Brannockstown and Carnalway; and upgrades to the pipework at Ballymore Eustace Water Treatment Plant and Old Kilcullen Reservoir.

The project is scheduled for completion in Q3 2021.

Irish Water says it is aimed at "The project will safeguard the drinking water supply for homes and businesses in Kildare and the wider Greater Dublin Area" and the works will "provide up to an additional 18 million litres of drinking water per day from Srowland water treatment plant"

Image: Irish Water

