Kildare Secondary School Confirms No Positive Covid Cases, Sends Some Students Home & Notes "Rumours Circulating".

A secondary school in Kildare has issued an advisory to parents today, following "rumours currently circulating", and sent an undisclosed number of students home, noting that it has "no confirmed positive Covid case".

The email, from the principle at Ard Scoil Rath Iomgháin, was issued this afternoon.

The "rumours" to which the emailed advisory may refer allege that a large group of young people gathered in playing fields in Rathangan on Saturday morning.

Its further alleged that an altercation took place between 2 members of the larger group.

This afternoon, the school has confirmed that it has "addressed the issue and as a result students have been sent home." and adds "To date, we have no confirmed positive Covid case for any 6th year student who has attended school. We will follow advice and guidance and continue with teaching and learning in the school. "

"Evening study is cancelled for this evening to allow a deep clean of the school. This is purely as a precautionary measure."

Furthermore, the email requests that parents "monitor student’s movement and behaviour outside of school to ensure that they continue to follow the guidelines in order to keep us all safe. It is particularly important that students avoid congregating in cars at lunchtime and at the weekend. It is also important that if anyone in the house is awaiting a covid test result, all members of the family isolate until a negative result comes back."

