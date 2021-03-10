K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare Secondary School Confirms No Positive Covid Cases, Sends Some Students Home & Notes "Rumours Circulating".

: 10/03/2021 - 16:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
classroom_desk_chairs_pexels.jpg

A secondary school in Kildare has issued an advisory to parents today, following "rumours currently circulating", and sent an undisclosed number of students home, noting that it has "no confirmed positive Covid case".

The email, from the principle at Ard Scoil Rath Iomgháin, was issued this afternoon.

The "rumours" to which the emailed advisory may refer allege that a large group of young people gathered in playing fields in Rathangan on Saturday morning.

Its further alleged that an altercation took place between 2 members of the larger group.

This afternoon, the school has confirmed that it has "addressed the issue and as a result students have been sent home." and adds "To date, we have no confirmed positive Covid case for any 6th year student who has attended school. We will follow advice and guidance and continue with teaching and learning in the school. "

"Evening study is cancelled for this evening to allow a deep clean of the school. This is purely as a precautionary measure."

Furthermore, the email requests that parents  "monitor student’s movement and behaviour outside of school  to ensure that they continue to follow the guidelines in order to keep us all safe. It is particularly important that students avoid congregating in cars at lunchtime and at the weekend. It is also important that if anyone in the house is awaiting a covid test result, all members of the family  isolate until a negative result comes back."

 

Stock image: Pexels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!