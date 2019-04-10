Listen: Delaney Continues To Refuse To Answer Questions About €100,000 FAI Loan.

Former FAI CEO John Delaney is continuing to refuse to answer questions about his € 100,000 loan to the organisation.

He says he's prevented from commenting further at today's Oireachtas Sport Committee, due to legal advice.

Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy, is a member of that committee.

The FAI claims the April 2017 payment was because the association was running the risk of having "insufficient funds" if all the cheques it issued were cashed.

No contract was drawn up for the loan, which was repaid in June of 2017.

The FAI board was only told about it last month.

Committee Chair, Fergus O'Dowd, says it raises huge concerns about the running of the FAI: