Listen: Naas CBS "Abhorred" By Allegations Of Racist Abuse.

Naas CBS says it is "abhorred and disappointed at the allegations" that some of its supporters were involved in racist abuse at a GAA match in Kerry.

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne in Dingle claims one of its players was subjected to racist chanting by supporters of Naas CBS.

Principal Ben Travers will "carry out an investigation into the matter and would take action as appropriate if the claims proved correct."

The principal of the Kerry school Eamonn Fitzmaurice says there's no place for this behaviour in the GAA.

The Naas CBS statement, in full, is:

"The Principal and Board of Management at Naas CBS said today that it was abhorred and disappointed at the allegations that have come to light that racist chanting was heard among a group of supporters at its Hogan Cup semi-final with Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne a few weeks ago.

Principal Ben Travers said that Naas CBS would carry out an investigation into the matter and would take action as appropriate if the claims proved correct. He said that he was unaware of any incidents at the game itself but had been in contact with the Principal of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Eamonn Fitzmaurice, once the claims came to light.

He said that the alleged behaviour ran completely contrary to the values and ethos of Naas CBS, which are based on a policy of complete inclusivity and equality. He also said that it was the antithesis of the fabulous and sportsmanlike behaviour that the school had enjoyed from the vast majority of its supporters throughout the competition.

He praised the players and supporters of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne and apologised for any hurt or upset caused by the alleged incident."