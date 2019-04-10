The Night Shift

An Bord Pleanala Refuses Permission For Barrow Section Of The Blueway.

: 04/10/2019 - 17:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
An Bord Pleanala has refused planning permission for the River Barrow section of Blueway.

Kildare County Council last year granted planning permission to Waterways Ireland for the first section of the proposed Blueway,  from Lowtown, Robertstown, to Athy, a path of around 50km.

However, Carlow County Council refused planning permission for the section of the blueway proposed within its boundaries, to St. Mullins.

Waterways Ireland appealed that decision to An Bord Pleanala.

ABP has upheld the decision of Carlow County Council

It has also turned down the development along all sections of the river in all the counties of Laois, Carlow and Kildare.

However, sections along the Grand Canal in Kildare and Dublin may proceed.

Athy Labour Cllr., Mark Wall, says "This is still a fantastic opportunity to have a blueway connecting  kildare to Dublin along the proposed kildare and Dublin grand canal section

Kildare want the blueway and it should end in Athy "

 

