GRA: Attack On Private Car Of Off-Duty Garda Not Likely To Be A Coincidence.

The Garda Representative Association says the overnight attack on the private car of an off-duty garda in Co. Louth, is not likely to be a coincidence and almost certainly connected to the officers work.

One cars was destroyed at a house in Knockbridge, Dundalk in the early hours of this morning in a suspected arson attack.

Two other cars were also damaged in the process.

The GRA says it shows the need for regular risk assessments to be carried out for gardai investigating violent and serious crime.