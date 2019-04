Over a quarter of a million people are expected to take part in this year's Darkness Into Light event.

The annual Pieta House fundraiser was launched today and takes place on May 11th at 4.15am.

It is being held 5 locations in Kildare: Athy, Celbridge, Maynooth, Naas and Newbridge.

Organisers have increased capacity for the walk.

Last year, people walked from darkness into light at 200 venues across 19 countries to raise funds for the suicide prevention charity.