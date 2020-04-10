EU Agrees Rescue Package Of Half A Trilion Euro To Support Economies Affected By Covid 19.

European Union finance ministers last night agreed a rescue package of half-a-trillion euro for economies affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement follows an earlier stalemate due to opposition to the plan from Germany and the Netherlands.

Last night's agreement is a record amount for Eurozone countries whose economies face a worse financial fallout from the coronavirus outbreak than the 2008 banking crash.

The plan will provide for a combination of cash incentives from the European Stability Mechanism, the European Investment Bank as well as loans from the EU Commission.

EU powerhouses Germany an France, put their feet down to end opposition from the Netherlands over attaching economic conditions to emergency credit.

The French Finance Minister said it is the most important economic plan in the history of the EU.

It remains to be seen though if even half a trillion is enough for what the IMF last night said could be the worst crisis since the Great Depression of 1930s.

