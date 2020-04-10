Woman Due Before The Courts Today In Connection With Suspected Stabbing In Meath.

A woman will be brought before the courts in Meath today in connection to a suspected stabbing.

It happened at around 2.30am on Thursday morning at a house in Athboy.

A man in his 20s was found with suspected stab wounds - he has since been taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman in her 20s who was arrested in connection to the incident will be brought before a special sitting of Trim District Court later today.

FIle image: RollingNews