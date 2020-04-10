The Eleven To Two Show

Ryanair's Irish Pilots Will Have Salaries Cut By 50% For The Next Two Months.

: 04/10/2020 - 10:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ryanair_plane_in_flight_rollingnews.jpg

Ryanair's Irish pilots will receive only half of their salaries for the next two months, including government subsidies.

It also says it cannot rule out extended lay-offs or job loses beyond May as most of its fleet remains grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a memo to staff, Director of Operations, Neal McMahon, says the company will pay wages will paid for April and May with contribution from the government's Covid-19 support scheme.

With uncertainty over a full return to service after May, he added that further measures, including possible job losses, may have to be taken to protect the future of the airline.

 

File image: RollingNews

