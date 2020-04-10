The Eleven To Two Show

Covid 19, Self-Isolate & Elbow Bump Added To The Oxford English Dictionary.

: 04/10/2020 - 10:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Covid-19, self-isolate and elbow bump are all now in the Oxford English Dictionary.

A number of words and terms have been added as part of a "significant update" to the dictionary - prompted by the outbreak.

Social distancing, infodemic and to flatten the curve have also been included.

