Kildare Recycling Firm Says Rate Of Recycling Of Drink Cans & Wine Bottles Is At Christmas Levels.

: 04/10/2020 - 10:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
glass_bottles.jpg

The recycling rate of drink cans, beer and wine bottles has hit near Christmas levels since the coronavirus lockdown began.

According to Naas headquartered Glassco Recycling, which operates 1,300 bring bank locations, it's preparing for an unprecedented increase in the number of bottles and jars being presented over the coming days.

The company says it's getting ready for one of its busiest weekends, with many collecting teams working a new full capacity.

The recycling firm says there's also been a reduction in the number of spirit bottles being recycled, according to the Irish Examiner.

 

Stock image: Shutterstock.

