UK Police Force Denies Monitoring Shoppers In Supermarkets.

In UK,

A police force has denied it’s monitoring shoppers in supermarkets during the coronavirus lockdown.

Cambridgeshire Police says a post on social media which suggested they were patrolling stores was sent "with good intentions" – but by an 'over exuberant officer.'

Meanwhile, the chief constable of Police Scotland says he expects his staff to use "common sense" when enforcing social distancing measures.

The force has already handed out more than 500 fines to people flouting the restrictions.

A man's been arrested after a police officer was bitten on the arm while responding to reports of a street disturbance in Greater Manchester.

