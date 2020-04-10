Listen Live Logo

Covid 19 Restrictions Extended By 3 Weeks.

Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, has confirmed the extension of Covid 19 restrictions.

They were due to expire on April 12th.

They have now been extended by 3 weeks, to end on Tuesday, May 5th.

233 people have died of Covid 19 in Ireland, and 6,574 people have been diagnosed with the virus.

Announcing the decision the Taoiseach said the scarifies to date were making a difference and the spread of the virus had slowed.

However, Leo Varadkar says we cannot be complacent and lose focus:

