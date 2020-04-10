Listen Live Logo

Listen: Insurance Firms Announce A Range Of Measures To Support Personal & Business Customers.

04/10/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Insurance Ireland's announced a series of measures to help customers during the pandemic.

They include reduced premiums for businesses that reflect the level of exposure in certain areas and the maintenance of cover where businesses are closed or unoccupied.

Measures for personal customers include flexibility for people in financial distress, no cancellation fees or missed direct debit fees and the extension of cover for working from home.

Peter Boland from the Alliance for Insurance Reform says some clarity will be needed on the measures for business customers:

