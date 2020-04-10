Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

HSE Secures Enough Re-Agent For 900,000 Covid 19 Tests.

: 04/10/2020 - 17:02
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hse_plaque.jpg

The HSE has secured a supply reagents for up to 900,000 Covid-19 Tests.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had previously said the global shortage of the chemical was the main reason behind delays in some people receiving their coronavirus test results.

Officials at the National Virus Reference Laboratory at UCD say it will allow them to perform up to 10,000 tests per day over the coming weeks.

They say the new supply will support a more rapid analysis of samples and a quicker turn-around of test results.

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!