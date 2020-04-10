HSE Secures Enough Re-Agent For 900,000 Covid 19 Tests.

The HSE has secured a supply reagents for up to 900,000 Covid-19 Tests.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had previously said the global shortage of the chemical was the main reason behind delays in some people receiving their coronavirus test results.

Officials at the National Virus Reference Laboratory at UCD say it will allow them to perform up to 10,000 tests per day over the coming weeks.

They say the new supply will support a more rapid analysis of samples and a quicker turn-around of test results.

File image: RollingNews