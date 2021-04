Kildare's Community Covid-19 Helpline begins taking calls at 8am.

It is offering help on non-medical, non-emergency matters on 045 980 202 and 1800 300 174.

The helpline operates 7 days a week, between 8am and 8pm

It was set up by the Kildare Covid-19 Forum, an umbrella group of over 20 organisations, including Kildare County Council and An Garda Síochána.