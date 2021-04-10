32 New Cases Of Covid-19 Cases Confirmed In Co. Kildare.

11,175 people in Co. Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid-19, since testing began, following 32 new cases confirmed, yesterday evening.

Nationally 34 deaths were notified, alongside 473 new cases of the virus.

4,769 Covid-19 related deaths have taken place in Ireland.

Since testing began in February 2020, 240,192 cases of the virus, have been confirmed in the Republic.

As of Tuesday, April 6th, 961,887 doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in Ireland.

679,844 people received their first dose, with 282,043 people receiving a second.

On Thursday, 8th April, the 1 millionth dose of Covid-19 vaccine was administered in the Republic.

