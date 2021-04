Co. Kildare's 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate, has decreased slightly, at 220.2 cases, per 100,000 people.

The county's incidence rate is 75.3 points above the national figure, which stands at 144.9.

490 people in Co. Kildare were diagnosed with the virus, in the two weeks to April 8th.

6,901 people across the republic were diagnosed with Covid-19, in that 2-week period.

Yesterday evening, 32 new cases of the virus were confirmed in Co. Kildare.

Image: Pixabay