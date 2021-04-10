23 Patients Treated For Confirmed Or Suspected Cases Of Covid-19 At Naas General.

As of 8pm last night, 23 people were being treated at Naas General for confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19.

That's an increase of 11 patients, in a 24-hour period.

On Friday, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn, warned if an individual has been exposed to the virus over the Easter weekend, they "will now be at their most infectious".

Last night, Friday, 13 people were being treated for confirmed cases of the virus, alongside 10 patients with suspected cases.

When reports were finalised at 8pm on Thursday evening, 11 patients were treated for confirmed cases of Covid-19 at the hospital, with one patient being treated for a suspected case.

