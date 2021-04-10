The Breakfast Club

8am - 11am
with
Dave McGrath

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

23 Patients Treated For Confirmed Or Suspected Cases Of Covid-19 At Naas General.

: 10/04/2021 - 07:37
Author: Ciara Noble
naas_general_hse_image.jpg

As of 8pm last night, 23 people were being treated at Naas General for confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19.

That's an increase of 11 patients, in a 24-hour period.

On Friday, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn, warned if an individual has been exposed to the virus over the Easter weekend, they "will now be at their most infectious".

Last night, Friday, 13 people were being treated for confirmed cases of the virus, alongside 10 patients with suspected cases.

When reports were finalised at 8pm on Thursday evening, 11 patients were treated for confirmed cases of Covid-19 at the hospital, with one patient being treated for a suspected case.

 

Image: HSE

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!