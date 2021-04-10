Funeral Details Of Britian's Prince Philip Expected This Weekend.

Buckingham Palace is expected to announce funeral details for the Duke of Edinburgh this weekend.

Prince Philip died yesterday morning at Windsor Castle, at the age of 99.

No official details have yet been revealed, but it is understood a state funeral will not be held.

Due to the pandemic, arrangements are believed to be more complex, with alterations to original plans needed.

A gun salute will take place around the UK, and at sea, at midday, to pay respects to the Duke, who served in the Royal Navy.

Prince Philip was born into Greek & Danish royal families in 1921.

He married Britain's Princess Elizabeth in 1947, 5 years before she became Queen.

The Prince had been in hospitalised in February of this year.

He was released on 16th March, returning to Windsor Castle, where he was reunited with Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke of Edinburgh was the longest-serving consort in the history of the British monarchy.

