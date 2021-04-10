The Saturday Show

12 Vehicles Allocated To Kildare Garda Division In 2020.

: 10/04/2021 - 10:13
Author: Ciara Noble
helen_mcentee_td_09_10_2018_rollingnews.jpg

11 cars & 1 van were allocated to Kildare Garda Division in 2020.

2 cars & 1 van were also removed from the fleet.

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee revealed the figures in the Dáil on Wenesday, in response to a question raised by Deputy Jim O'Callaghan.

Deputy O'Callaghan was enquiring about the number of new Garda cars and vans allocated, & removed from each Garda division in 2020.

Nationally, 486 cars & 182 vans were allocated to Garda divisions, while 25 cars & 29 vans were removed from the fleet.

 

Image: Rolling News

 

